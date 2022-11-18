The RSPCA has launched an investigation after four puppies were found dumped in a garden in Warrington.

The puppies - who are all of different breeds - were found by a shocked resident in Ullswater Avenue on Friday, November 11.

It is believed the dogs, who are about three months old and were discovered running around the garden of the home, were thrown over a wall.

The matter was reported to the RSPCA and inspector Anthony Joynes was called to the address.

He has taken the young dogs into the care of the animal welfare charity where they are doing well.

Once they are ready they will then be rehomed.

The dogs were dumped in a garden in Warrington Credit: Google Streetmap

Anthony said: "It is clear all of these dogs are freom different litters so I suspect they belonged to a puppy breeder who perhaps couldn’t sell these youngsters so decided to dispose of them by throwing them over a garden wall.

"Fortunately the puppies, who are really sweet-natured, were not injured during this ordeal and will soon recover and will find their forever homes.

"I am keen to find the person responsible and it does concern me that someone could be so callous to do this and if they are breeding puppies it worries me how they may be treating the other dogs in their care.

"This incident really highlights why we would urge people not to buy puppies from an unscrupulous dealer and we would always urge people to adopt not shop and thoroughly do their research before taking on any pet."

Anyone with any information is asked to call 0300 123 8018

Anyone thinking of buying a puppy is urged to consider adopting instead of buying.

The RSPCA is asking people looking to buy a puppy from a breeder to use The Puppy Contract to help them find a breeder and buy a puppy safely.

New figures released by the RSPCA show the number of animals being abandoned - like these puppies - has risen a worrying 17% from 2020 to 2021, with a further increase of 24% in the first part of 2022.