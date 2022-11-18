Liverpool's owners have confirmed they are exploring selling the club, but say there is "no urgency".

Chairman Tom Werner has confirmed Fenway Sports Group is exploring selling Liverpool but could yet remain in control for "quite a while".

It emerged earlier this month FSG was looking at attracting new investment into the club and had not ruled out the possibility of a sale.

Liverpool owner John W. Henry (left) and chairman Tom Werner in 2019 Credit: PA images

In his first public comments on the matter, Werner told the Boston Globe: "We're exploring a sale but there's no urgency, no time frame for us, and, as far as I'm concerned, it's business as usual.

"One outcome could be our continued stewardship for quite a while."

FSG partner Sam Kennedy has also revealed there has been significant interest both from potential investors seeking to buy the club and those looking at a minority stake.

He said: "It is early days in terms of exploring possibilities for possible investment into Liverpool.

"There has been a lot of interest from numerous potential partners considering investment into the club."

Fenway Sports Group bought Liverpool FC for £300 million Credit: PA images

FSG, then New England Sports Ventures, bought Liverpool for £300million in 2010.

Forbes now values the club at around £3.5bn, and a weak pound currently makes the Premier League club more attractive to overseas investors.