Manchester United says it has initiated "appropriate steps" in response to an interview Cristiano Ronaldo gave to Talk TV's Piers Morgan.

A club statement, posted on the Manchester United website this morning, read:

"Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview.

"We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion."

The Manchester United winger is on his second spell with the club after he rejoined in 2021.

But his future there is now in doubt after this week's revelations.

The 37-year-old gave a wide-ranging interview to Talk TV's Piers Morgan that broadcast this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo said he doesn't 'respect' Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (right) in an interview that broadcast this week. Credit: PA images

He criticised the way the club is run and took aim at the club's owners, manager and younger players during the interview.

The Portugal captain said he didn't "respect" manager Erik ten Hag.

"I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you", he said.

Ronaldo also claimed a number of individuals at United were trying to force him out of the club and that felt "betrayed".

He also said he feels the club "hasn't evolved" since Sir Alex Ferguson stood down as manager in 2013.

"I don't know what's going on. Since Sir Alex Ferguson left I have seen not evolution in the club. The progress was zero."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said his former manager was the part of the reason he chose United over Manchester City last summer.

He said he was "close" to joining the club's rivals.

"[Manchester City manager Pep] Guardiola said two weeks ago that they tried hard to have me", he said. "But as you know, my history with Manchester United, your heart, your feeling, what you did before, made the difference of course - and as well, Sir Alex Ferguson. "So I was surprised in some way, but it was a conscious decision because the heart was speaking loud in that moment."

Ronaldo is now with the Portuguese national team for the World Cup, where he is playing alongside Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes.

Premier League football restarts on Boxing Day, eight days after the World Cup final.