A 15-year-old boy is facing a murder charge after a pensioner died following a burglary at his home on the Wirral.

Police were called to a house on Harrogate Road in Rock Ferry, at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, October 25, after receiving reports of a break-in.

A man in his 60s was allegedly attacked and suffered a head injury during the incident.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but was later discharged.

69-year-old, David Quigley, was then found dead at his home three weeks later on Tuesday, November 15.

The boy, whose name can't be released because of his age had previously been charged with aggravated burglary and wounding with intent.

These charge sheets stated a"walking stick was used to beat the victim, causing a bleed on the brain".

The schoolboy appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via video link Credit: PA

The teenager has now been further charged with his murder and appeared before Liverpool Crown Court via video link on Friday 18 November.

He spoke to confirm his name and date of birth during the half-hour hearing, and was remanded into custody by Judge Neil Flewitt KC ahead of a further appearance on Tuesday, November 22.

Mr Quigley's next of kin have been informed of his death and are being supported by specially-trained officers from Merseyside Police.

The force says enquiries into the incident are ongoing.