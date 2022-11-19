CCTV footage captured the heartwarming moment a missing beagle puppy played tag with a fox.

The one-year-old pup had only been at her new home in Stockport for three weeks whenshe became frightened by a bang and came off her lead and ran away.

Lola back home with her family Credit: MEN

Her distraught owner Laura Nekooie, who lives in the Heaton Norris area, contactedGreater Manchester Lost Dog (GMLD) Search & Rescue Capture Team andvolunteers immediately stepped in to help.The team placed cameras and set up a series of food stations around the local area in a bid to track down the missing beagle.Lola was spotted several times over the following weeks, in Stockport, Urmston, Didsbury, Chorlton, Stetford and Withington. But despite multiple attempts, volunteers were unable to catch her.CCTV footage revealed Lola had made an unlikely friend along her journey. Videos taken from a residential garden camera showed the pup playing ‘tag’ with a fox.

At one point, the wild animal even appeared to guard Lola as she slept on some outdoor furniture.

Lola back home with her family and has grown in confidence after her travels Credit: MEN

Property manager Laura, 39, couldn’t believe it when she was first told. “Every time someone reported seeing her, they said they saw her with a fox."“When she made her way to Withington, we saw them running around after each other. She went and sat on the sofa and the fox sat next to her.

The volunteers said this was something they had never come across before.”After an agonising month-long search, Lola was finally caught in a trap and brought home to safety. Thankfully, apart from losing weight, the dog is in perfect health.Laura and daughter Ella, six, have been left overjoyed by Lola’s safe return. “It was just a long time coming,” Laura added.

Her family have dubbed her 'Lucky Lola' Credit: MEN

Before, because she was a rescue dog, she had come to me quite scared. She would shy away from everything. It’s given her a bit of confidence – she isn’t scared anymore. She justappreciates the comforts of home now."She’s settled in really well again, almost like she was never away.”Lola had never lived in a house with a family before she was adopted by Laura, according to Greater Manchester Lost Dog (GMLD) Search & Rescue Capture Team. Previously living outside in a shed, she had never even been out on a walk.

“Lola needs to be renamed ‘Lucky Lola’ because she certainly was lucky staying safe."

"She stayed safe was because her survival instinct kicked in - but also because she is one clever, determined, brave little dog.”