Police are investigating a care home after allegations that a resident was given a noxious substance.

Two members of staff who worked at the 21 bed Glenhomes Care Home in Bolton have been arrested.

Glenhomes Care Home under new ownership Credit: MEN

Detectives visited the premises in August after receiving information from a whistleblower who also alerted the Care Quality Commission.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police’s Bolton district said: “We are investigating allegations relating to a care home in Bolton."

"Two people have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance andneglect."

"They remain under investigation. We are continuing to work with the local authority and Care Quality Commission to investigate the allegations and ensure the safeguarding of residents."

Police arrest two staff art Glenhomes care home in Bolton Credit: MEN

A spokesperson for Bolton Council said: “We have undertaken a robust safeguarding investigation, whilst also supporting Greater Manchester Police with their enquiries."

Our investigation has concluded that this was an isolated incident relating only to those under arrest.

"The council therefore has no concerns about the wider care and supportprovided by Glenhomes.”

The home is run by Sevaline Care Homes Ltd, after taking over from Glenhomes Care Home Limited.

Last month a new report by the CQC concluded the home required improvement for four of five categories.

The 21-bed home in Greenwood Lane, Heaton, is a converted large detached house.

In its report the CQC says: "The inspection was prompted in part due to concerns received about neglect, people being administered medication incorrectly by untrained staff and of concerns relating to support provided during night shifts. A decision was made for us toinspect and examine those risks."

"We found no evidence people had been harmed, however the provider had failed to ensure systems were in place for the safe management of medicines.

The report says: "Medicines were administered safely; however, some issues were identified in relation to audits, paperwork and night time medicine arrangements."

"Dependency levels had not yet been fully completed and some staff felt staffing levels at night were not sufficient."

"However, the provider had implemented new systems including an electronic recording system which would support the assessment of how many staff were needed to meet the needs of people.