A three-year-old girl and an elderly man have died after a Porsche Boxster collided with another car on the M6 in Lancashire.Emergency services were called to the scene, between Preston and Leyland, at around 5.50pm on Saturday.The crash forced the motorway to shut in both directions for several hours.

M6 was subject to delays for resurfacing work and police investigations Credit: Lancs Live

It is believed that the Porsche, driven by the 79-year-old man, collided with a Vauxhall Meriva in which the young girl was travelling.The car flipped onto its side before bursting into flames.

Two lanes of the southbound carriageway remained blocked on Sunday (November 20) for emergency surface repairs.Two adults in the Vauxhall Meriva suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision.Sgt Craig Booth, serious Collision Investigator with Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit, said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances.“This was a traumatic scene for all witnesses and emergency services involved, I would like to pass on my thanks for their dedication in dealing with an incident which can only be described as horrific.“We want to hear from any witnesses to the collision or those who have dashcam footage from the area around the time it happened.”