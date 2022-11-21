An 'aggressive' dog was tasered after it attacked a woman in a park in Gorton, Manchester.

It happened in Gorton Park, off Hyde Road, at around 10.30am on Sunday 20 November, police said.

Officers tasered the dog 'to subdue it' and people were evacuated from the park.

The woman was taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment.

Police said her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing at this stage.

A cordon was put in place at the park this while investigations took place.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who has footage of the incident, to come forward.

Chief Inspector Luke Breakspear, the Force Duty Officer of Greater Manchester Police, said: "The dog was aggressive when officers arrived at the scene and their absolute priority was to ensure the safety of the victim and other nearby members of the public.

"The incident will obviously cause some distress to those who were at the scene, but I would like to offer reassurance that it was dealt with swiftly and thankfully the woman’s injuries are not more grievous.

"We are carrying out enquiries to understand the full circumstances and if you have any information - or footage of the incident – I would ask that you please share it with us."