Finlay Fisher shows Jack Grealish how he wants him to celebrate when he scores a goal for England

Footballer Jack Grealish has kept his promise to a young fan after celebrating his first goal of the Qatar World Cup - as the youngster requested.

Avid Manchester City fan Finlay Fisher wrote to the Premier League and England star when he realised that Jack’s sister has the same condition as him - cerebral palsy.

Grealish was so touched by the letter he turned up to surprise the 12-year-old as he played at the Manchester City academy.

After chatting for a while, Grealish promised Finlay if he scored a goal during England's World Cup campaign in Qatar he would celebrate in his honour.

Finlay had initially asked Grealish to do the worm, but after the England forward admitted he could not do it, the pair then created their own celebration.

"I'll do a little celebration for you, alright?" he told Finlay. "What would you like me to do?"

He added: "First of all I've got to try and score. I've only scored once this season.

"So I'll try and score, and if I do, I'll do it for you. But I can't do the worm, I'll get injured!"

Instead, after scoring England's sixth goal against Iran in their 6-2 win, Grealish ran to the sideline, stretched out his arms, and wiggled them from side to side.

