A man was rushed to hospital from the scene Credit: MEN Media

Screams were heard after a man fell from a cherry picker at Bury Market today. The victim, a council worker, who was putting up a Christmas tree, plunged through a glass canopy this morning.

Emergency services raced to the scene and the man, aged 30, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Shop workers have told of how they heard 'screaming' before the man fell from the cherry picker and through a glass canopy.

Pictures from the scene show the yellow cherry picker on its side after overturning outside the market, next to shards of smashed glass. Onlookers reported seeing a man being treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

The North West Ambulance service said the man had fallen 'from a height' and was taken to hospital to be treated for 'major trauma' from the scene at around 10am on Monday morning (November 21). Bury Council have said they are now investigating the matter and that it has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive.

Self’s Ashtari 35, of Daisy florists, said: “They were assembling a Christmas tree and I heard somebody screaming. He came through the glass. In these situations you should not move a person. People put some clothes and jackets under his head to make him comfortable. After that the ambulance came and they helped him. I think he broke hisleg.”

The smashed glass canopy at the scene of the incident in Bury Credit: MEN Media

Another market worker said: “I just came out and saw him on the floor. It was really shocking actually. His leg was bleeding and he was in a lot of pain. We all hope he’s ok.”

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said: "We were call at 10.30am to reports a person had fallen from a height and Bury Market. We have taken a man to hospital to be treated for major trauma."

A Bury Council spokesperson added: “Unfortunately there was an accident this afternoon on Bury Market behind Princess Parade, which has resulted in a member of the council’s staff being taken to hospital with leg injuries.

We understand that equipment being used to help erect a Christmas tree on the market, toppled over into the canopy of an adjacent shop.

“That part of the market was not open at the time, and the area has been cordoned off. We have informed the Health and Safety Executive and will be conducting our own inquiry into the incident. Our thoughts are with our colleague, and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Just before 11am this morning (Monday 21st November), One fire engine from Heywood fire station was called to reports of an overturned cherry picker on Murray Road, Bury.

“The crew arrived quickly at scene and worked with colleagues from Northwest Ambulance Service to treat one 30-year-old man at the scene. Firefighters using hydraulic cutting gear worked to make the area safe. Firefighters were in attendance for around forty minutes.”