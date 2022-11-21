Greater Manchester Police has said it is "actively seeking" more victims of an alleged assault on protesters at Manchester's Chinese Consulate in October.

The police force is also asking for those with video evidence of the incident to submit it to them.

Violence erupted at Manchester's Chinese Consulate in October where Hong Kong protesters were demonstrating against Chinese premier Xi Jinping.

Staff from the Consulate allegedly tore down protesters' placards. One protester - Bob Chan - was then dragged onto Consular grounds and suffered minor injuries after he was allegedly beaten by Consular staff.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Thursday it is continuing to investigate the events with detectives still working to establish the full circumstances.

"Our team of investigators from the Major Incident Team has been gathering a range of evidence including CCTV, police body-worn video, mobile phone footage, and witness statements from as many people involved as possible to assist in capturing a rounded understanding of what happened", a spokesperson said. "So far, we have identified a number of offences including assaults and public order offences. "These concern events between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday 16 October that left a man in his 30s with several minor physical injuries after being allegedly assaulted in the Consulate grounds. "It followed an initially peaceful protest appearing to escalate, and our wide-ranging enquiries include looking into why this was the case."

Bob Chan (pictured) was taken to hospital for his injuries after the alleged attack in Manchester. Credit: Matthew Leung/ The Chaser News

GMP said "no other injuries" had been reported other than a "minor physical injury" to a police officer who intervened to help remove Bob Chan from Consular ground out of fear for his safety.

The force also said it is "hopeful" of identifying other potential victims of incidents that took place during the disturbance. No arrests have yet been made and GMP has urged people to upload video from the incident to their website. Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes said officers are working "diligently" on what is a "complex" investigation.

Mr Sykes said "all avenues" are being explored and pursued, to bring any identified offenders to justice for their actions that day. He said the force is gaining a "clearer understanding" of the timeline of events that led to an initially peaceful protest escalating in the way it did.

"This has seen us identify a number of offences and potential suspects and victims", he added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

After the incident, a spokesperson for China's Embassy in London warned that protecting Hong Kong protesters would "bring disaster" to Britain.

Last week, MI5 Director General Ken McCallum warned of the growing challenges posed by China and "concerning activity" by the state.

"The Chinese authorities use all the means at their disposal to monitor - and where they deem necessary intimidate - the Chinese diaspora.

"This takes place all over the world, from coercing and forcibly repatriating Chinese nationals to harassment and assault. "This was brought home recently when a pro-democracy protester appeared to be the subject of violence outside the Chinese Consulate in Manchester. We’re seeing further indications of that repression".

The Chinese Consulate refutes the allegations and said its staff acted in self-defence against protesters.