Cristiano Ronaldo has said he does not "care what people think", following an interview in which the Portuguese forward criticised Manchester United players, staff and boardmembers.

The 37-year-old made the comments as he made a surprise appearance at the Portuguese press conference ahead of their World Cup campaign, on Monday, 21 November.

They were his first comments following the interview and Manchester United's announcement that they have "initiated steps" in response to the interview.

Ronaldo asked journalists to stop questioning him and his Portugal teammates about the interview to allow them to focus on their World Cup campaign.

"Timing is always timing", he said.

"From your side it is easy to look at how we can chose timings. Sometimes you write truths, sometimes you write lies. I don't have to worry what others think", he added.

Ronaldo also defended his comments in the interview.

"I talk when I want to. Everybody knows who I am, what I believe in", he said.

Cristiano Ronaldo said he doesn't 'respect' Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (right) in an interview that broadcast this week. Credit: PA images

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be playing alongside Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes in the Portugal team. Ronaldo downplayed any suggestions of tensions in the squad.

"The atmosphere is excellent, no problems, we are completely focused. You can help by not talking about me. I'm completely bulletproof and iron-clad", he said.

Ronaldo's interview with Talk TV's Piers Morgan aired last week. In the interview, the former Real Madrid player said he didn't "respect" United manager Erik ten Hag.

He said "nothing" had evolved since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement as manager in 2013 and also took aim at club legends Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney.

Manchester United last week said they had initiated "appropriate steps" in response to the interview.

The Premier League restarts on Boxing Day, eight days after the World Cup final in Qatar.