Two Scouse England fans attending the Qatar World Cup have kicked off their first day in style after claiming they received an invite to a Sheikh's palace.

In the viral clip the duo, who are wearing Everton and England shirts, shared their adventure at the tournament.

Commending the "set up" of the fan park in Qatar John, one of the two supporters, revealed they were searching for beers the night before when a chance to meet with royalty arose.

They claim they were then taken to see the Sheikh's son's exotic animal collection.

Videoing his experience of the evening Alex Sullivan said: "So me and the boys, we're on a beer mission, trying to get beers back to the gaff, and I've only managed us to a naughty one with Nawaf and Abdulaziz."

He continued: "He's apparently got a four-year-old lion and it's mad."

Alex also captured his Dad and John inside the palace and took a video of himself playing with the lion.

John and Alex Sullivan at the World Cup in Qatar Credit: Talk Sport

Authorities in Qatar made a last minute decision to not sell any alcohol at the World Cup venues just two days before the opening game between the host nation and Ecuador.

On Sunday night, riot police were also called in to tackle crowd problems at a World Cup fan zone in Doha.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...