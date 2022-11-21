A new initiative aimed at helping tackle violence against women and girls will see them invited on patrols with police in Liverpool.

The "Walk & Talk" scheme will give females the opportunity to join up with officers from Merseyside Police out on patrol to discuss their concerns about safety in certain areas where they may feel unsafe.

Officers will walk through the areas with them and listen to their ideas about what could be done to help them feel safer.

Police are hoping that taking the time to listen to the concerns will give them a better understanding of how to alleviate them.

The scheme will start on November 21. Credit: Merseyside Police

Officers will then share the feedback with organisations including Liverpool City Council, Merseytravel and the universities and seek to take positive action, which could take the form of things like improved lighting or additional CCTV, or increased patrols in the city centre at certain times, or days of the week.

Measures could involve increasing police patrols at certain times. Credit: PA

Liverpool Local Policing Chief Inspector Charlotte Irlam said: "It is important that we listen to women and girls to address their fears, understand their experiences and tackle violence and intimidation."All women and girls have the right to feel safe, at any time, day or night, in public, at work or at home.

"'Walk and Talk' is just one of the initiatives to demonstrate how we are listening to women and girls and addressing their fears to allow them to live their lives without fear of sexual objectification, harassment, or physical and mental abuse."She added: "Together with our partners, Merseyside Police are actively addressing the fears being raised about violence against women and girls, with the ultimate aim of making our streets safer."If a woman does fall victim to sexual violence we and our partners will investigate and treat those who have been preyed upon with dignity and respect."

The pilot scheme will launch on Monday 21 November and will run for three weeks. If successful, it will be rolled out across Merseyside.Spaces are limited and can be booked online. You can find out more here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...