Lancashire Police are trying to find a 19-year-old man after a man was shot and seriously injured in Skelmersdale.

Officers were called to Birch Green Road at 6pm on Wednesday 9 November where a man in his 30s was found with as gunshot would to the leg.

He was taken to hospital where he remains.

Police now say they want to speak to 19-year-old Warren Williams, whose last known address was Fairlie in Skelmersdale.

He also has links to Merseyside.

Lancashire Police are telling people if they see him, not to approach him but to call 999.

The man was found with a gunshot wound on Birch Green Road Credit: Google streetmap

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Haworth-Oates, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: "We have been making enquiries to find Warren Williams since this incident and we are now asking for the public’s help.

"If you know where he might be, or if you have seen him, then I would ask that you get in touch.

"Please do not approach him yourself but call the police.

People are being told to call 999 if they see Warren Williams Credit: Lancashire Police

"I would also urge Williams himself to contact us if he sees this appeal. You know we are looking for you and sooner or later we will find you.

"I am grateful for all the help the community have given us so far and I would once again ask that if you were in the Birch Green Road area at the time of the attack and saw anything suspicious, or if you have CCTV, mobile or Ring doorbell footage, that you come forward because it could be vital to our investigation.

"This was an extremely serious incident and while the victim’s injuries are thankfully not life-threatening, they could easily have been much more serious, or even fatal.

"We will absolutely not tolerate the use of firearms on the streets of Lancashire.

"We will relentlessly pursue those who resort to such levels of violence and put them before the courts.”

A 21-year-old man from Skelmersdale arrested earlier on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on police bail.

Can you help?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the log number 0274 of November 18th. For sightings call 999.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.