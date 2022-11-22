Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United with immediate effect, the club has announced.

In a tweet the Reds said: " Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect."The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford."

The decision comes after the striker claimed he was being 'pushed out' Manchester United bosses.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo says he did not respect boss Erik ten Hag, and claimed Wayne Rooney was jealous of him.

The 37-year-old gave a wide-ranging interview to Talk TV's Piers Morgan that broadcast 16 and 17 November.

He criticised the way the club is run and took aim at the club's owners, manager and younger players during the interview.

The Portugal captain said he didn't "respect" manager Erik ten Hag.

"I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you", he said.

Ronaldo also claimed a number of individuals at United were trying to force him out of the club and that felt "betrayed".

He also said he feels the club "hasn't evolved" since Sir Alex Ferguson stood down as manager in 2013.

"I don't know what's going on. Since Sir Alex Ferguson left I have seen not evolution in the club. The progress was zero."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said his former manager was the part of the reason he chose United over Manchester City last summer.

More to follow.