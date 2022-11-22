A five-year-old girl has been leaving people "speechless" by surprisingly them with either a bouquet of flowers or box of chocolates in random acts of kindness.

Each week Amina, and mum Sophie-Louise Corrigan, choose a stranger to give the gift to in and around Liverpool and Merseyside.

Sophie, from New Brighton, on Wirral, said: “When I’m with my daughter, I’ll let her go to whoever she is drawn to and after I’ll ask why she picked them and it is always because she likes something about them either their top or their hair. I always let her pick.”

Sophie, who is originally from Skelmersdale, moved to the area two years ago.

The foster carer started the tradition with her own mum, Sarah, and, after Amina was learning about “kind hands and kind hearts” in school, she felt it was the perfect time to introduce Amina to “kind acts and kind voices”.

Sophie-Louise Corrigan and her daughter Amina even continue the random acts of kindness while on holiday. Credit: Liverpool Echo

And, the mother-daughter-duo also continued their meaningful acts while on holiday.

Sophie said: “Myself and mum used to always do it, whenever we had some money left from the weekly shop or if we really wanted to do it that week, we deducted something from the shop to make sure we had the money, we would always do it.

"Now, we (Sophie and Amina) do it everywhere, even when we went on holiday to Turkey we did a random act of kindness there.

"We find flowers, roses and chocolates whether it be in Ormskirk, Liverpool city centre or the Wirral. Wherever we go we do it.”

Despite struggling some weeks themselves with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, Sophie says what makes it all worthwhile is the stranger's reaction to Amina.

The 26-year-old added: “The reaction is amazing and is one of the reasons why we carry on. The number of people who speak to us and don’t even know what to say, they are speechless.

"There’s been a lot of people who give Amina a hug after and she loves that.

"There are others who have teared up and said that they’ve had such a horrible week either with bills or a family death and Amina will always say to me that although the person was crying, it was happy tears.

"She’s understanding how acts of kindness work and how emotions work.”