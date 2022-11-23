Play Brightcove video

Video report by Isle of Man correspondent Joshua Stokes

A mother has spoken of her 'irreplaceable loss' following the death of her partner.

Paul Smith, from the Isle of Man, died from lung cancer on 15 February 2022, eight weeks after his diagnosis.

Paul's partner, Sharon Langley, said: "He was funny, crazy, very loving and very supportive. My kids loved him, he was just wonderful".

She continued: "When he told me what the doctor had said, I could not believe it.

"This was a man who had absolutely no idea he had, none of us did, that he had lung cancer. And nobody could quite believe how quickly it took hold".

A recent report by Manx Care found lung cancer is the biggest cancer killer in the Isle of Man.

The family are now campaigning for screening to be a priority in the island.

Sharon added: "If he was here now living with lung cancer, he'd be the first here talk and try and fight to get this screening in to help other people.

"He's wonderful, and completely irreplaceable."

Paul and his two sisters Helen Gough (left) and Julie McCutcheon (right).

Paul began to feel unwell in August 2020, but it was not until he developed a cough that he decided to see a doctor.

He was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer, and just eight weeks later, passed away.

Sharon said: "Paul was getting a little tired, he was a very hard worker so we put tiredness down to just general everyday life so it took a long time to persuade him just to get checked out because he wasn't ill.

"That's when they said the general prognosis was pretty poor, and that without any treatment he would probably have two months.

"Sadly after that he rapidly deteriorated, he developed a really bad pain in his kidneys, and a week later he was in a hospice, and four days later he passed away."

Credit: Family picture

Paul's sister, Helen Gough said: "The loss is massive. I kept saying you need to go to the doctor but he's a bloke and didn't want to go to the doctor and thankfully Sharon stepped in."

"We didn't know the signs, Paul certainly didn't know the signs and actually the signs were so subtle, I just couldn't believe that our youngest brother was going to die."

Paul's eldest sister Julie McCutcheon added: "What I could see was the shock in Paul's face many times as if to say 'I can't believe I've got this'.

"I don't believe there's any awareness, I really don't, because if there was, we would have known about it".

"You feel that emptiness," she added, "there's a gaping hole in your life now because your baby brother is not there anymore."

Paul Smith died of lung cancer in February 2021 at 56-years-old.

What are the symptoms of lunch cancer?

Anyone can develop lung cancer, men and women, young and old, smokers and non-smokers.

Symptoms can include:

Persistent cough that lasts three weeks or more

Breathlessness

Repeat chest infections

Chest and/or shoulder pain

Loss of appetite and/or unexplained weight loss

Change in a long term cough, or a cough that gets worse

Coughing up blood

Unexplained fatigue or lack of energy

Hoarseness

Finger clubbing

Blood clots

In the UK, 130 people are diagnosed with lung cancer every day.

Experts say targeted screening of the disease is 'recommended' for those over 55.

But in the Isle of Man, that service is not available.

"For that cancer not to be screened for is terrible," Sharon said.

"At 55 to have that scan, and it's a low-grade CT scan it would have been found and this would not have happened and he would not have died."

Manx Care has responded saying they will 'continue monitoring advice' from the UK before implementing a screening programme.

In a statement they said: "We recognise the importance of catching lung cancer early in providing effective treatment and support to patients and families and we are following the National Screening Committee’s research closely.

"It’s pleasing to see that the early research and interim recommendations around targeted screening is moving forward, but there is still a range of work that would need to be undertaken before any policy changes in the UK or Isle of Man.

"The committee requires more modelling work in order to refine its recommendations, address implementation challenges and determine optimum protocols and pathway screening across the UK.

"We will await this work and continue monitoring advice and guidance before we can begin planning for an early screening programme in the Isle of Man."