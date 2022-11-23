The family of a 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Manchester have paid tribute to their "beautiful, caring" son.

Police were called to the incident in Southlea Road, Withington, shortly after 11.30am on Tuesday 22nd November.

Kyle Hackland was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

In a statement released through police, the victim's family said: "We are devasted by the death of our beloved Kyle.

"He was such a kind and well-mannered young boy who always looked out for his family - never failing to say 'love you' as he walked out the door."

Police at the scene in Withington. Credit: MEN Media

Mr Hackland's family added: "There are no words that can even begin to describe the pain we feel. We have always been such a close family, and this has shattered us all.

"He will forever be missed as a beautiful son as well as a caring and helpful big brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend.

"Life will never be the same without him, we are completely broken."

Officers cordoned off the area around the scene. Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police put in place Section 60 restrictions until 5pm on Wednesday to provide them with the power to stop and search anyone in the area of the fatal attack.

A police spokesman said: "Kyle Hackland, aged 17, sadly passed away in hospital as a result of his injuries after he was fatally stabbed on Southlea Road in Withington at around 11.30am on Tuesday November 22 2022."

Investigators have said they do not believe the attack was random and their inquiries suggest there is no threat to the wider public.