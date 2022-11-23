Manchester City and England star Jack Grealish surprised a young fan with a phone call after dedicating his goal celebration to him.

The footballer scored the sixth goal of England's match against Iran, where they beat the country 6-2 in their opening World Cup game.

Grealish has promised to do 12-year-old Finlay's celebration the next time he scored.

"I liked your goal," Finlay told Grealish, who replied: "You liked the celebration more!"

Avid Manchester City fan Finlay was visited by Grealish after he wrote him a letter to say he had the same condition as his sister, cerebral palsy.

Grealish, from Birmingham, was so touched by the letter he turned up to surprise the 12-year-old as he played at the Manchester City academy.

Grealish promised Finlay if he scored a goal during England's World Cup campaign in Qatar he would celebrate in his honour by doing the 'arm worm'.

The England star took to Instagram after performing the celebration on Monday and, along with a photo of the moment, wrote the caption: 'For you Finlay'.

On the phone call, which was tweeted by England, Finlay told Grealish: "I thought you would have forgotten."

Grealish replied: "No, I didn't forget.

"I didn't think I was going to score yesterday, the game was a bit gone by the time I came on, but yeah...I was buzzing."

He added: "You were always in the back of my mind, mate."

After finishing the call, Finlay said: "I just spoke to Jack Grealish!"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know