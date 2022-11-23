Liverpool FC icon David Johnson, who won four first division titles for the club and three European Cups, has died at the age of 71.

Johnson also had two spells with rivals Everton, and eight caps for England.

He moved from to Anfield from Ipswich in 1976 and was instrumental in the Reds' sucess, helping them to win four First Division titles, three European Cups and two League Cups before leaving for his second spell at Goodison in 1982.

David Johnson holding the trophy after Liverpool won the charity shield in in 1979 Credit: PA images

Johnson also spent with Manchester City and Preston before retiring from football in 1986 after time as player-manager with Barrow.

Former Liverpool player John Aldridge is among those paying tribute, posting on social media: "Absolutely gutted to hear my good friend David Johnson passed away early today.

"What a great bloke and a great servant to LFC on and off the pitch."

Many other big names from across the world of football are paying tribute too.

Former Liverpool player David Fairclough.

Former Everton player Peter Reid