A teenager has died after he was stabbed in Withington, Manchester.

Officers were called Southlea Road at around 11.30am on Tuesday, 22 November.The victim, aged 17, was taken to hospital, but later died as a result of his injuries.

A murder investigation is now underway with the force believing it was 'not a random attack' with no wider threat to the public.A cordon remained in place throughout Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, with forensics investigating at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene in Withington. Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police introduced stop and search powers covering parts of the Withington and Burnage areas following the incident.

This allows officers to stop and search people in the area for 24 hours.

Detective Superintendent Neil Jones of GMP South Manchester Division said: "Our thoughts are with the victim's loved ones at this devastating time, and I understand this will cause distress and concern to the community and across Manchester.

"We are in the early stages of our investigation, but I can assure you that our officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"You may notice that there will be an increase in officers out on the streets in the Withington and Burnage area over the coming days to gather intelligence and offer reassurance to the public.

“If anyone has any information about this incident or has any concerns, I encourage you to speak to these officers. They are there to help and support you. This can also be done anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“I also ask anyone who has dash cam or CCTV footage from this area to contact us on 0161 856 1995."

