Liverpool drugs baron Curtis "Cocky" Warren has been released from a maximum security prison after serving 14 years.

Warren, 59, was jailed in 2009 over plans to smuggle £1million of cannabis into the island of Jersey.

He later had 10 years added to his sentence after failing to comply with a £198 million Proceeds of Crime order.

Warren, nicknamed Cocky, and previously believed to be worth £200 million was once said to be Britain's answer to Pablo Escobar and even made the Sunday Times Rich List.

Curtis Warren pictured outside court amid high security on Jersey in 2009 Credit: PA

After his release Warren is now subject to some of the strictest measures ever imposed on a released convict.

They include:

Being banned from WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

He won't be allowed to have more than £1,000 cash on him.

He needs to give his police handlers a day's notice if he wants to get into a friend's car.

He will need to give the National Crime Agency seven days notice if he wants to travel outside England and Wales.

For any such travel he would have a provide a very detailed breakdown of where he is staying, how long for, with whom, how he is funding such a trip and his full itinerary.

Failure to comply with these measures could see him back in prison for up to five years.

The National Crime Agency put the measures in place and said: "Action against serious and organised criminals doesn't end with a conviction.

"Many serious offenders have had lifelong criminal careers and are likely to reoffend.

"These restrictions protect the public but will have little impact upon those who are genuinely reformed.”

This photo was used on the cover of 'Cocky The Rise and Fall of Curtis Warren, Britain's Biggest Drug Baron' released in 2000 Credit: PA images

Warren was born in Toxteth in 1963 and went on to become an international drug trafficker worth tens of millions.

At the time he was believed to have drug-producing contacts in countries including Iran, Morocco, South and Central America, Ghana, Thailand and Australia.

He moved to the Netherlands in the 1990s and was jailed there after police raided his villa and found a huge haul of drugs and weapons.

He was convicted of manslaughter following a prison yard fight with a Turkish inmate.

Just weeks after his release in 2009, he was arrested in Jersey for plotting to smuggle £1million worth of cannabis onto the island.

He was jailed and then given an extra 10 years after failing to abide by a £198 million confiscation order.

On Monday 21 November 2022 he was released from maximum security Whitemoor jail in Cambridgeshire after serving 14 years.