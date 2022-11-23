Play Brightcove video

The footage shows Ronaldo knocking a phone out of a fan's hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for two matches and fined £50,000 by the FA after footage emerged of him smashing an Everton fan's phone following a match.

The former Manchester United striker appeared to slap the young supporter's hand as he left the pitch moments after his side were beaten 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday, 9 April.

Ronaldo admitted his conduct and was handed a police caution by Merseyside Police after being interviewed earlier in August about the alleged assault and criminal damage.

Now, the 37-year-old, who is now a free agent following his release from Manchester United, has been charged with improper conduct, and an independent panel has handed down a suspension and hefty fine.

The ban will be transferred when the Portugal forward joins a new club in any country, but does not count in the World Cup.

A statement from the FA read: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for two matches, fined £50,000 and warned as to his future conduct for a breach of FA rule E3.

“The forward admitted that his conduct after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Manchester United FC and Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022 was improper.

“An independent regulatory commission found that his conduct was both improper and violent during a subsequent hearing, and imposed these sanctions.”

Ronaldo had accepted the FA charge but requested a personal hearing in a bid to try to avoid a suspension.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to apologise for his 'outburst'.

During the independent hearing, held over Microsoft Teams on 8 November, Ronaldo claimed he had “legitimate concern… for his own physical safety and well-being and leaving the field of play” after approaching the tunnel where Everton fans were congregating.

However, the panel rejected the claim, citing it was an “act born of frustration and annoyance rather than fear or concern for his wellbeing”.

The panel also rejected the FA’s submission that Ronaldo should be banned for three games.

If and when Ronaldo serves the suspension remains to be seen following his exit from Old Trafford on Tuesday, which leaves him currently without a club.

The ban will carry over if he joins another team under the jurisdiction of the FA and it will also be transferred to a new association, meaning he must serve a two-game domestic sanction.

