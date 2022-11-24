An adventurous puppy had to be rescued by firefighters after he became stuck underneath garden decking.

The dog, named Rupert, became trapped at a house in Penketh, Warrington, while out exploring.

His owners called Cheshire Fire and Rescue, who were able to release the "curious canine" and reunite him, before he was taken to the vets for a check up.

Rupert was taken to the vets for a check up before he was reunited with his family. Credit: Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service

The firefighters said: “We were called out to a puppy rescue in Penketh earlier this morning.

"The adventurous pup, Rupert, had got himself stuck underneath some decking.

"We were able to release Rupert and safely return him to his family before he was taken to the vet for a routine check up.”