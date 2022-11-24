Non-league team AFC Crewe have made the first bid for Cristiano Ronaldo - offering the former Manchester United player £35-per-week.

It follows the Portugal footballer's departure from Manchester United by mutual agreement.

In a social media post the club said: "We can confirm that the club has made an official approach to sign free agent Cristiano Ronaldo on a one year deal."

If Ronaldo accepts their contract offer, "he will become AFC Crewe’s highest ever paid player", earning 21p every hour.

The figure equates to £1,480 per year, £140 each month, or £5 per day.

United paid €15m (£12.85m), for Ronaldo, with a possible €8m (£6.85m) in add-ons.

Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United comes after the striker claimed he was being "pushed out" by Manchester United bosses.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, the footballer said he did not respect boss Erik ten Hag and claimed Wayne Rooney was jealous of him.

The 37-year-old gave a wide-ranging interview to Talk TV's Piers Morgan that broadcast 16 and 17 November.

