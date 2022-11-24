Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada sports correspondent Chris Hall

After becoming the non-league stars of last year's FA Cup, Buxton FC are aiming high again.

For the second year running the team from the sixth tier of English football are taking on League One club, Ipswich Town, in the second round this weekend.

Victory would put them alongside Premier League giants in the draw for round 3.

Last season Buxton reached the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in 60 years.

That brought League One Morecambe and the national TV cameras to a soaked Silverlands in front of 3,500 fans.

Dave Hopkins, Chairman Buxton FC said, "Last year it opened our eyes a little bit, it galvanised the town with tremendous support. To do it again, it's amazing".

Academy player hoping to swap his chores for cheers Credit: ITV Granada

Among them, Nathan Wood - an academy player for his hometown club, who now gets to swap his place in the stands for one on the pitch.

"Being an academy player you have to clean the club, clean the toilets, mop the floor, but that's what really matters when you get to go to Ipswich and possibly on the pitch, it's brilliant ."

This year they have appointed a manager with giant-killing already on his CV.

Jamie Vermiglio led Chorley to the FA Cup fourth round 2 years ago, beating Wayne Rooney's Derby along the way.

And after Buxton won the Northern Premier League, off the back of last year's cup run, this ambitious club is content to be minnows no longer.

A trip to League One's second-placed club is the toughest draw they could have wished for.

But the Bucks have bucked the odds before. Sadly the match is not being televised so only those with a ticket will be able to enjoy it live.

But the team can be assured, the town is cheering them on all the way.