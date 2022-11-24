The family of the three-year-old girl killed in a collision on the M6 in Lancashire have paid a tribute to their “clever” daughter.

Faye Dawson, from Wallasey on Merseyside, died after the car she was travelling in collided with a Porsche on the southbound carriageway of the M6 near Leyland, on the evening of Saturday 19 November.

In a tribute released by her family, they said “words will never express the heartache” they are going through.

They continued: “We can’t see the future without you, it has left a massive hole in our lives."

“Everyone says how precious their daughter/granddaughter is but you were an exception, you were such a clever little girl who was very funny and had us all laughing all the time."

“You were so loving and caring and above all very loved by everyone who met you. You’re now at rest with your great nanny, great grandad, and Uncle Jimmy."

“Words won’t justify how much we are all going to miss you and how much we all love you. Your mummy is being so brave, and she will continue to make you proud."

“You were too little to be taken away from us, but we know the angels will look after you and they’re lucky to have you dancing in the sky with them."

“We are all so heartbroken that you were taken far too young, but we are so glad that we got to have you for the time we did."

“RIP baby girl, we are all missing you and will carry on forever. All our love.”

Faye’s mother, who was in the Vauxhall Meriva car with her, suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital. A man also in the car also received serious injuries.

It is believed that the car collided with a Porsche driven by a 79-year-old man who died at the scene.

The crash occurred around 5.50pm between M6 junctions 28 and 29.

Anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage from the motorway, please contact 101 – quoting log 1102 of November 19, 2022.