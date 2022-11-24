Play Brightcove video

LS Lowry’s Going to the Match has returned to public display at The Lowry in Salford.

The Lowry was able to successfully bid for the painting at Christie’s for a record breaking £7.8 million.

It has been on display at the Lowry’s galleries since they opened in 2000, courtesy of a loan by its owners the Professional Footballers Association (PFA).

Going to the Match Credit: LS Lowry

After the PFA put it up for sale it was feared the painting would vanish from public view and end up in a private collection.

But, thanks to a gift from the Law Family charitable foundation, The Lowry was able to buy it permanently.

It has been secured for the City of Salford’s LS Lowry collection, and is now hung at the gallery, where it will be free to view.

The painting depicts crowds heading towards Burnden Park, the former home of Bolton Wanderers.

It will be open to the public from Friday 25 November.