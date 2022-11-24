More than 190 knives and dangerous weapons have been handed into Merseyside Police in just one week under Operation Sceptre.

Officers carried out 36 test purchases of knives at various shops, with 33 passing and refusing the sale.

Operation Sceptre, which ran between 14-18 November provided all police forces with a platform to talk to young people, target specific areas, seize a range of knives, and put those carrying such weapons behind bar.

Merseyside Police Headquarters. Credit: ITV News

Police also stopped and searched 317 people, conducted 57 weapon sweeps, and arrested 93 people.

Superintendent Phil Mullally said: “Reducing knife crime in Merseyside is a priority all year round for our police force and others up and down the country."

This week of “dedicated action” against knife crime comes a year after the fatal stabbing of 12-year-old Ava White.

Ava was stabbed to death in Liverpool City Centre after the annual Christmas lights switch-on, on the 25 November last year.

Ava White was stabbed on the night of the Christmas light switch on in Liverpool last year. Credit: Family Photo

Merseyside Police said: “Last year our communities in Liverpool felt the devastating impact knife crime has when 12-year-old Ava White tragically passed away after she was stabbed on School Lane.

“Our thoughts remain with Ava’s family and friends. This is one of the many reasons why we work all year round to take weapons off our streets and protect our communities.

“This week of action is only a snapshot of what our officers do on a regular basis.

"I hope these figures reassure those living in Merseyside as we continue to seek out those enticing young and vulnerable people to carry weapons or to get involved with gangs.”

Anyone that knows someone involved in knife crime or has any information that could lead to the recovery of a dangerous weapon should contact us @MerPolCC on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously.