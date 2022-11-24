Cristiano Ronaldo insisted his chapter at Manchester United was “closed” after he made World Cup history helping Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 in their opening Group H match.

The player, who recently cut ties with the Reds, became the first man to score in five World Cups, when he tucked away Portugal’s first from the penalty spot.

Speaking in Portuguese, which was translated by FIFA, Ronaldo said: “This was a beautiful moment in my fifth World Cup.

“We started with our good foot. It is very important to win. We know that in these competitions our first match is crucial.

“But also, on the record of being the only first player in five World Cups to score, that is something which makes me very proud.

“I am very happy that the team got a good result, it was a tough game but a good result.”

Ronaldo parted ways with United after a bombshell interview where he criticised the club and its owners. Credit: PA images

Ronaldo, who was named the official player of the match, took just one question from reporters, only touching briefly on his fall-out with United.

“It was an important step and we won,” he said. “It was a week that finished this chapter, it is closed.

“We wanted to start of with the good foot. We won, I could help my team – and all the rest does not matter.”

Credit: PA images

Portugal coach Fernando Santos praised the influence of Ronaldo.

“He is one of the best players in the world, one of the finest goalscorers of all time,” Santos told a press conference.

“His achievements, one of the best players of the world, one of the best players ever.

“Cristiano is a phenomenal legend, like many others have come and gone. In 50 years’ time we will continue to talk about him.

“We talk about Pele and Maradona who played 50 years ago and so I think we will continue to speak about Ronaldo like the other players I speak about.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know