Three teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old in Withington.

Kyle Hackland, was fatally stabbed at around 11.30am on Southlea Road, Withington on Tuesday 22 November 2022.

Kyle was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A teenager handed himself in to North Manchester Police Station on Thursday 24 November. He has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Later on the same day a second teenager handed himself in to Cheadle Heath Police Station. He has also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A third teenager was arrested at an address in Wythenshawe on suspicion of assault, possession of an offensive weapon, and affray.

Kyles family said ""He was such a kind and well-mannered young boy who always looked out for his family"

All three teenagers remain in custody for questioning in connection with the incident.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP)say its Major Incident Team have been conducting an extensive and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances of the devastating incident and who is responsible.

Detective Superintendent Neil Jones of GMP’s South Manchester Division said: “There are a number of enquiries being conducted to establish the events that occurred in the lead up to this tragic incident, but these arrests are an important step in our investigation and providing justice for the victim’s family and friends.

“As always, the information the public provide us is crucial to our investigation and I urge anyone who may have information about this heart-breaking incident to please come forward and tell the police."