A body found on a street in Wigan could be covered in potentially hazardous substances, police say.

Greater Manchester Police is urging anyone who has had direct contact to immediately seek medical advice.

Emergency services were called to Kilburn Drive in Shevington at around 7pm on Thursday 24 November 2022 after the body was discovered in the road.

Police say it is still too early to confirm if it is a man or a woman.

​A scene is currently in place at the location and contained on Kilburn Drive with no disruption to the wider area.

​Police are working to identify the body and enquiries are ongoing.

A police cordon has been in place since the body was discovered on 24 November, with a forensic tent erected on the road inside the tape. Credit: MEN Media

GMP says: "Police believe there are potentially hazardous substances on the body and anyone who has had direct contact with the body should speak to officers or seek medical advice immediately.

"Officers are out speaking to residents and are highly visible in the area.

"The scene is contained, and it is believed there is no wider risk to the surrounding area.

"We will keep the public updated when we have more information".

Can you help?

Any information should can be passed on by calling 101 quoting incident number 000910 of 25/11/2022.