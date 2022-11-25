A fourth teenager has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy.

Kyle Hackland was stabbed to death at about 11.30am on Southlea Road in Withington, Manchester on Tuesday 22nd November 2022.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed the arrest of a fourth teenager following the arrest of three others.

The force said that at around 9.30pm on Thursday the fourth teenager handed himself in to Cheadle Heath Police Station.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Police at the scene in Withington following the stabbing. Credit: MEN Media

The force previously said a teenager handed himself in to North Manchester Police Station at about 11am on Thursday.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

A second teenager handed himself in to Cheadle Heath police station at 2.30pm.

GMP said he was also arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

At around 1pm, a third teenager was arrested at an address in Wythenshawe on suspicion of assault, possession of an offensive weapon and affray.

He also remains in custody for questioning in connection with the incident.

The force said its major incident team has been conducting an extensive investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident and who is responsible.