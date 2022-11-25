A mum has described the "magic" moment she was reunited with her daughter's lost baby items including a baby scan and a tooth - 13 years after they went missing.Catherine Tetley was convinced she would never see the items - from when her daughter Macy was born 16 years ago - until they turned up at the Old Swan Recycling Centre.The framed baby scan, a bracelet, a first baby tooth and a locket of her baby hair were discovered by Liverpool City Council staff during their waste filtering process.

After rescuing them safely, they were then passed to the Liverpool Women's Hospital where Macy was born.

A framed baby scan, Macy's baby bracelet, a first baby tooth, a locket of her baby hair were all found. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The council's social media appeal was spotted by Matt Connor at the Women's Hospital who looked through records to locate Catherine.

The mum said: "It's absolutely unbelievable, when the man from the council first contacted me I just thought it was some sort of scam.

"I can't believe these items have turned up after all this time, I was crying when he told me."I realised they were lost 13 years ago when Macy was three and my son was born, I went to look for the locket and couldn't find it anywhere. I was really upset to lose them."Catherine and Macy collected the items from the Women's Hospital, on the anniversary of Catherine's dad's death.

Catherine and Macy, now 16, reunited with the items. Credit: Liverpool Echo

She said: "I was really down about the anniversary of my dad's death and this news has just come along at the right time to really cheer me up. I feel like my dad is looking down on me today."

Councillor Liam Robinson, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, said: "It’s truly a one in a million find and just shows the value of making sure we filter all our recycling items.

"And for then to be reunited on what is the second anniversary of her father’s death is just It’s the kind of story you only see in the movies.”

