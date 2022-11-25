An elderly driver is believed to have been travelling in the wrong direction down the M6 when he was involved in a crash which killed a three-year-old girl.Faye Dawson, from Wallasey on Merseyside, died in the collision, near Leyland, at around 5:50pm on Saturday, 19 November.

The 79-year-old man who was driving the sports car was also killed in the crash.The three-year-old was travelling in a Vauxhall Meriva on the southbound carriageway between junctions 29 and 28. Two other occupants, including her mother, remain hospital.

Lancashire Police has urged anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage to come forward.

Police believe the Porsche was travelling in the wrong direction on the carriageway when the collision happened, having entered the motorway at junction 28.Sgt Craig Booth, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has left both families grieving in a way most of us will never understand.“On behalf of Lancashire Police and the investigation team I would like them to know our thoughts are with them all, they are being supported by specially trained officers as a result of this traumatic incident.“I feel I also need to mention all the emergency services who attended who are also trying to come to terms with what happened.”If anyone who witnessed the collision hasn’t come forward yet, police have asked them to do so.

"Also, if any drivers have dashcam footage from the motorway around the time of the collision, officers are appealing for them to get in touch."

On Thursday, Faye’s family paid a loving tribute to a "loving and caring" little girl who "was loved by everyone who met her".

They said: “You were too little to be taken away from us, but we know the angels will look after you and they’re lucky to have you dancing in the sky with them.

“We are all so heartbroken that you were taken far too young, but we are so glad that we got to have you for the time we did."