The family of Ava White have asked people to light a candle in her memory, as they mark the first anniversary of her death.Ava was 12 when she was killed after the Christmas lights switch-on in Liverpool city centre on November 25 2021.

The schoolgirl was stabbed in the neck by a boy, now 15, after an argument over a Snapchat video.The family has asked the public to help them to remember Ava by lighting a candle at 6pm on Friday, 25 November in her memory.A number of tributes have been left by Ava's loved ones on Church Street in the city centre.

Tributes to Ava on Church Street in Liverpool City Centre.

The family has set up a foundation to educate youngsters about the dangers of knife crime and to raise money for more life-saving bleed packs in the city.

The Ava White Foundation has set up a Gofundme page with the aim of raising£5,000 to cover the cost of 50 bleed control packs that will be distributed to different venues across the city.A message on the fundraising page said: "For the cost of a kit, £96, a life could be saved and their family spared lifelong grief knowing that they could perhaps have survived had there been a bleed control kit available.

"We are reaching out to ask if you're in a position to help us by raising funds to go towards buying a bleed kit to help us reach our x50 packs goal in Ava’s memory."

Ava (centre) smiling with her mum Leeann and sister Mia. Credit: Family handout

Ava's killer was sentenced to life with a minimum of 13 years at Liverpool Crown Court in July.

He cannot be named because of his age.

Ahead of the first anniversary of her death, her family told Granada Reports' Merseyside Correspondent Andy Bonner: "Children shouldn't be losing their lives through knife crime."

Ava's aunts will be spending the anniversary in private with Ava's mum and sister, Mia.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...