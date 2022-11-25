Mould is a form of fungus that is usually produced in damp and humid conditions.

It is common to notice mould growing in homes as they provide the perfect habitat for bacteria to grow in - warm air, moisture and materials to feed on like wood and carpet.

Mould will continue to grow until it is cleaned and properly removed - and certain types of mould can be very dangerous if left.

Here's a guide on what to do if you find it growing in your home:

Why does mould grow in homes?

Humidity is one of the most common reasons mould occurs but it can also grow because of condensation, rising damp and poor ventilation.

Is mould harmful?

Living in a home where mould is present can affect your health. It can cause respiratory infections, allergic reactions, wheezing, depression and worsen asthma.

Elderly people, children and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to be more affected by mould growing in homes.

How can you prevent mould from growing?

Reduce the sources of moisture wherever possible by:

Always use a dehumidifier if you are drying your clothes indoors.

Always put lids on your pans while cooking. This will stop extra moisture in the air and you save energy.

Ensure your curtains are open during the day to allow natural light into the room.

Always use an extractor fan when cooking, if you have one

When showering, always use an extractor fan or open a window. Unless it's the winter months, when the air is damp too.

Our breathing can produce moisture totaling up to four cups of water a day. During the summer months, open a window to let that moisture out.

Regular cleaning, dusting and vacuuming are essential to prevent fungus from growing.

Remove the moisture that is already in your home by:

Buying a dehumidifier. A good quality machine can remove up to 12 litres of water per day from the air in your home which will make it hard for black mould to grow.

Get rid of materials affected by mould. Carpet, drywall and wood must be disposed of if you cannot remove mould.

How do I remove black mould in my home?

It is essential to wear protective clothing while dealing with mould. You should wear rubber gloves, safety goggles, and a dusk mask while removing your mould infestation.

There are several effective mould and mildew sprays available in supermarkets.

Alternatively, many homeowners turn to so-called 'old wives' tales' that are simple, natural and, according to some, effective. They include:

Vinegar

Baking soda

Bleach

If this fails, it may be time to alert your landlord if you live in a rented property or call in the professionals.

Sometimes mould can be triggered by leaking pipes or problems within internal walls, which only a professional should handle.

Sources used: Fixmyroof, Axa Insurance

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know