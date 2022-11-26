Play Brightcove video

To mark one year since Ava White passed away in Liverpool, Merseyside Police have released an interview with the 12 year old's Mum Leeann and sister Mia.

It's a year since the death of 12 year old Ava White. She was stabbed by a 14-year-old boy in a row over a Snapchat video on 25 November 2021.

She was in the city centre with friends to watch the Christmas lights switch-on.

Her family have now launched the Ava White Foundation, it aims to prevent knife crime and further fatalities across Merseyside

Speaking to Merseyside Police Leeann White says "there are no words to describe the depths of the way she is feeling and her family are still feeling"

Sitting with daughter Mia, they share memories of Ava as a "chatterbox and a live wire, a daredevil with a heart of gold who would do anything for anyone"

Ava's killer, now aged 15, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 13 years at Liverpool Crown Court in July.

He cannot be named because of his age.

Ava White

Ava's aunts and wider family are helping with the Foundation in her name.

They are taking part in a walk this weekend with other charities and Knifesavers Trust to raise awareness of knife crime. The aim is to get more control the bleed packs out into pubs and clubs in the city centre. The Go Fund me page set up in Ava's name for the packs has already raised nearly £1,500.

The packs have the potential to prevent any fatalities from happening and cost under £100.

Merseyside Police said knife crime has reduced since Ava's death with the lowest figures in 18 months recorded in October 2022.

More than 190 knives and dangerous weapons were handed in to the force during a national week of action earlier this month.