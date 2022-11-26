Police are searching for a man in connection to three attempted kidnaps in Manchester this month.

Greater Manchester Police responded to the parents of a 15-year-old schoolgirl, who reported she had been approached by a man at a bus stop between the two roundabouts on Monton Green in Salford on the evening of Monday 21 November.

The man is believed to have made advances to the teenager before trying to physically get her to go to his car, described as a dark hatchback.

Officers are appealing to drivers who were in the Monton area of Salford at approximately 6:15pm that evening to help with their enquiries.

Greater Manchester Police also said they have made a possible link between the Monton incident and two more that took place in other areas of Salford due to CCTV footage.

In a tweet, the force said Operation Wraith has been set up with dedicated detectives investigating three offences linked to attempted kidnaps this month.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage at three different times and locations, they said.

The first is around Rocky Lane, Monton Green and Monton High Street on 21 November between 6pm and 7pm.

The second is the area of Mossfield Road and Ackworth Road, Swinton, on 21 November between 8pm and 9pm and the third is Liverpool Street, between Fitzwarren Street and Albion Way in Salford on 16 November between 7:45pm and 8:20pm.

Detective Inspector Chris Horsfield, of Salford division, said: "The victims have been left extremely shaken up by this encounter and it's very important that we get this man identified and off the streets as soon as possible.

"We believe that the man we want to speak to may have been driving a dark-coloured hatchback car but we need to review dashcam footage to identify the make, model and registration plate.

"We are appealing to drivers in the areas on the dates and times above to please submit their dashcam footage to us, so our specialised officers can go through and analyse it."

The force asks anyone with dashcam footage to email cctvretrieval@gmp.police.uk with their name and contact number.