A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in a robbery in Old Trafford.

Officers were called out to Darnley Street at around 3am this morning (November 27).

It followed reports of a 15-year-old boy being stabbed.

Greater Manchester Police says the teenager was taken to hospital, where he is currently being treated for serious injuries. His condition is described as stable.

A scene is still in place as officers continue to investigate and establish the full circumstances.

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of robbery.

Officers are looking for information about three men seen in a black vehicle at the time of the incident.

Detective Sergeant John Seaton, from Trafford CID, said:

“This is a viscous attack on a young man in the early hours of this morning. We are exploring all lines of enquiry and have already made an arrest in connection with this incident."

"We have increased our patrols in the area to offer visible reassurance and also encourage anyone to speak to our officers in person as they are there to help you if you have any concerns."