There is lots to celebrate in Lancashire, the rolling countryside of the Ribble Valley, bracing beaches from Blackpool to Morecambe and the historic cities like Preston and Lancaster.

On 27th November all that the county has to offer is celebrated more than ever as part of Lancashire Day.

On this day in 1295 the first elected representatives from Lancashire were called to Westminster by King Edward I to attend what later became known as "The Model Parliament".

Now it is a day to celebrate the people and places that make Lancashire unique

Lancashire Police have made a video to highlight all the best bits of the county including the football, the food and of course the weather

The Duke of Lancaster is always the reigning monarch and 'Long live our noble Duke' is an unofficial Lancashire anthem variant of 'God Save the King'.

To help celebrate dinners in the boundaries of Lancashire are held and The Lancashire Day proclamation is read out by town criers.