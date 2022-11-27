Play Brightcove video

The car was seen on Rocky Lane, Monton Road and Folly Lane/Birch Road junction.

Greater Manchester Police have released a picture of a black car they believe could have been involved in an attempted kidnap in Salford.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw this black car in the Monton area Credit: Greater Manchester police

Detectives in Salford are appealing to drivers who were in the Monton area of Salford on Monday 21 November, at approximately 6:15pm, to come forward and help with their enquiries.

Greater Manchester Police responded to reports by the parents of a teenage girl who had been approached by a man at a bus stop between the two roundabouts on Monton Green.

It is believed that he made advances to the 15-year-old and tried to physically get her to go with him to his car, a dark hatchback.

CCTV footage has led Police to possibly link this event to two more, which took place in other areas of Salford and involved two more teenage girls, aged 13 and 15.

The car has been identified as a black Vauxhall Astra, which is now a vehicle of interest. Police point out the driver’s side wing mirror cover is silver.

Detectives are now appealing for the owner of the vehicle to make contact and for the public's help in identifying anyone having a vehicle of this description as they believe they could help with their enquiries.

Operation Wraith has been set up with dedicated Detectives investigating the offences.

Detectives are now keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage matching the following locations and times: