Police investigating a series of attempted kidnaps in Salford say they have made an arrest.

A 33-year-old man was held on Monday 28 November shortly after the release of CCTV footage.

Detectives are seeking a man who is alleged to have made advances towards a girl at a bus stop in Monton Green, Salford, and attempted to physically get her to go with him into his car at around 6.15pm on Monday 21 November.

It was while investigating the incident police linked the event to two others, which took place in other areas of Salford.

Detective Inspector Chris Horsfield, of GMPs Salford CID, said: “Although we have made this arrest, we are still very much looking to speak to anyone who may have information or dashcam footage, which could help us to establish the circumstances.

“We understand that the local community will be concerned but we are doing all we can to solve this investigation.

"I’d urge anyone who knows anything at all to please get in touch as soon as possible."

Police are interested in the movements of a Black Vauxhall Astra 08 plate. Credit: GMP

Operation Wraith has been set up with dedicated detectives investigating the offences.

The officers say they are interested in the movements of a Black Vauxhall Astra 08 plate with a silver driver's wing mirror cover; the passenger side is black.

Detectives are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage matching the following locations and times:

Rocky Lane/Monton Green/Monton High Street on Monday 21 November 2022 between 6-7pm.

Mossfield Road/Ackworth Road, Swinton on Monday 21 November 2022 between 8-9am.

Liverpool Street, Salford between Fitzwarren Street and Albion Way on Wednesday 16 November 2022 between 7:45-8:20pm.

