The Avanti West Coast service from London to Manchester is akin to a bushtucker trial, MP Jake Berry claims.

The MP said that if Matt Hancock had won I’m a Celebrity, he would want to see if he could “survive one journey between London and Manchester on an Avanti train”.

He criticised the rail company which has been thrown into chaos as rail strikes have been announced.

Avanti West Coast has been criticised for their poor service as passengers find trains cancelled and journeys take a lot longer than usual.

Jake Berry says the service is “absolutely appalling” with frequent delays and a reduced timetable meaning trains only leave stations once an hour.

“The rail network is in a real mess,” said the MP for Rossendale and Darwen on the BBC’s Sunday Politics.

However, the new transport secretary Mark Harper has been “taking a much more active role” according to Berry.

Harper is allegedly planning to be more involved with the settlement talks which comes after the RMT Union have announced further strikes to take place in December when people are travelling home to see their families for Christmas.

“[Mick Lynch] is going to stop us going home from seeing our families unless we get this issue sorted,” said Berry.

