A couple who lived a luxurious lifestyle spending tens of thousands of pounds on designer clothes, cars and pets have been jailed after their drugs ring was busted.

Rashid Hussain, 35, and his partner Szenm Asghar, 37, were charged with possessing criminal property and supplying Class A drugs.

During a raid at Hussain’s home in December 2021, officers from Greater Manchester Police's Rochdale district discovered items such as digital scales, packaging, drug debtor lists and numerous mobile phones.

Rashid Hussain, 35, was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

More than £20,000 in cash was also found hidden under beds, with some on display in the front room.

Hussain was arrested first while Asghar continued to run the drugs ring.

However, further investigation led to a second raid in March 2022 where police found more than £15,000 in cash, 86g of heroin and crack cocaine, and 1kg of the painkiller Phenacetin - used to mix into drugs to increase volume.

Ten mobile phones were also seized, several of which were used as a drug dealing hotline.

Szenm Asghar, 37, received three years and four months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Gabe Gibson, of Rochdale’s Challenger Unit, said: "People like Hussain and Asghar are not wanted on the streets of Rochdale, nor are other familiar individuals, who will face a similar fate when caught."

The pair have been sentenced to a total of 11 years.