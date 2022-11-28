The operation was run like a 'taxi firm', a court heard. Credit: Lancashire Police

A gang of drug dealers has been locked up for running a call centre-style operation where people could ring up and order cocaine.

Lancashire Police say the operation ran 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week and is thought to have supplied around £2million worth of class A drugs to people across the North West.

The group leading the operation was busted after an investigation by the force.

Five main members were jailed after they were convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs after a trial earlier this year.

Leading player Bekim Hasmegaj, 35, of Marchwood Close, Blackrod, was sentenced to 10 years in jail. Albi Hoxhaj, 25, of Lowfield Road, Stockport, who staffed the call centre, was jailed for five years 10 months.

Klevis Prenci, 33, formerly of Lee Lane, Horwich, was jailed for four years and two months. This is on top of an earlier sentence of three years and nine months for possession with intent to supply.

Prenci was the ‘middle-man’ and was responsible for portioning the drugs into deals, collecting cash and restocking the couriers.

Altin Nikolli, 37, of Anglebank, Horwich, was jailed for five years and six months. He was involved in staffing the call-centre and for housing and looking after new couriers.

Aurel Hila, 39, of Austin Street, Leigh, played a lesser role for the gang. He fled the country and was sentenced in his absence for five years.

Five others who acted as couriers were earlier jailed for a total of 14 years and two months for possession with intent to supply offences. The total jail time is 48 years and two months.

Detective Inspector Fiona Jackson, of Lancashire Police, said: “These significant sentences come as a result of a complex investigation by our officers and staff and I would like to thank them for their professionalism and hard work in bringing down this organised crime group (OGC).

“We will continue to relentlessly pursue those involved in organised crime, disrupting and dismantling their operations.“We will ensure those involved in serious and organised crime do not benefit financially from their activities by attacking their finances, making it harder to move, hide and use the proceeds of crime."

The officer added: “We need the public's help to combat serious and organised crime. If you know something, do something."

Police can be contacted on 101 or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.