Warning from fire crews after electric bikes cause blast at house

Fire fighters have put out a warning after modified electric bikes caused an explosion at a house in Greater Manchester.

Dramatic footage, caught on a doorbell camera, shows the front window of a house being blown out during the fire.

Fire crews said the blaze at the house in Failsworth on Sunday was caused by several modified electric bikes.

Three fire engines responded to the incident with crews using specialist kit to protect themselves and fight the intense flames.

Fortunately nobody was seriously injured although two people were checked at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital as a precaution.

GMFRS’s Head of Prevention Area Manager Billy Fenwick said: “This incident shows the devastating effects that a fire involving an electric bike battery can have.

“Batteries can be a fire risk if they’re over-charged, short circuited, or damaged, so it’s important to protect them against being damaged and to charge them safely.”

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service has now issued a warning for people to be careful when buying, storing and charging electric bikes.

They say it's the second time it's happened in the area and people are advised to buy electric bikes or scooters from reputable retailers, and check that they comply with British or European standards.

You can find further advice for the safe use of electric bikes and scooters on the GMFRS website here.

...