Man thought he was going to die after businessman breaks in and beats him

A successful businessman and two others broke into a man’s home before brutally assaulting him - over 'information' on another alleged attack.

Reece Driscoll, 52, let himself and two others, both wearing balaclavas, into the victim’s flat before punching him in the head whilst the others used baseball bats.

Driscoll, who part-owns a successful energy firm that is due to receive a £200m investment, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Driscoll later told police he went round to the man’s flat for information following an alleged assault on the brother of one of the armed thugs.

Andrew Mackintosh, prosecuting, said that on 12 January 2021, the victim and his partner were at home when they heard banging coming from the front door when the three men barged into the flat.

The men, including Driscoll, who was not wearing a mask, ‘stormed’ into the flat before Driscoll shouted: “Where is he - where does he live?”

The couple both recognised Driscoll as being the woman's neighbour, Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court heard.

Mr MacKintosh said: “The defendant then pushed over a coffee table and began to punch the complainant in the face.

"He punched him at least three times, then the men with the baseball and rounders bat joined in and struck the complainant about his head with those weapons.”

The man was left with cuts and bruising, along with a large open wound to his forehead which was cleaned and sealed.

The men fled five minutes later as the victim's partner had activated a panic alarm due to the amount of blood coming from his head.

In a statement, the victim said he ‘genuinely believed he was going to be killed’ and that he feared for his life during the attack.

The other two men involved have not been found, the court heard.

Driscoll was said to have non-recent previous convictions on his record.

David Bentley, mitigating, said he accepted it was an ‘extremely unpleasant’ incident and it was never his client’s intention for it to escalate the way it did.

Mr Bentley said: “There was a background to it, but there was no excuse for his involvement. He deeply regrets becoming involved.

"Mr Driscoll didn’t have a disguise, the others clearly had an agenda. He never thought these weapons were going to be used in the way they were - he was foolish.”

The court heard that Driscoll part-owns an energy company and ‘spearheaded’ a project which will provide a solar battery device to social housing across the country.

The company is due to receive £200 million backing from a Swiss business which will assist with manufacturing the device.

Mr Bentley said: “This will provide renewable energy to social housing and assist the most vulnerable in society.

"Immediate custody would impede a significant part of his involvement in the company and the project he has spearheaded.”

But Driscoll, of Birwood Road in Crumpsall, north Manchester, was jailed for 20 months.