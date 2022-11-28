A midwife who went to the Polish border to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has won ‘The Best Midwife’ award at The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards.

After receiving the award, Wendy, from Bury, said: “For me, going out there, I didn’t think about it, I just wanted to help those women and children.”

“We mustn't forget the people of Ukraine… for me being a midwife is the be all and end all.

"It’s my vocation, and this award, it’s not about me, this is for the people of Ukraine.”

Wendy, 55, says she felt ‘compelled’ to help Ukrainians who had been displaced and worked as first responder alongside a medical team.

As soon as she got to Ukraine, she set about helping anyone she could.

'Olga' was one of the people she helped.

She had been travelling for days and told Wendy she was worried sick, but thanks to the midwife - she was able to hear her baby's heartbeat.

The qualified nurse and midwife, from Tottington, used her own money to fund her trip and then raised thousands of pounds for medical supplies which her husband helped ship out to her.

The grandmother of five has family in Poland - with her parents and grandparents born in the country - her grandfather moved to the UK after surviving the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Wendy has also been involved in collecting donations for Ukraine at the Polish Social Centre in Bury.

Although she has done five trips, she says she is not finished yet.

Wendy is now determined to go back again and this time, she hopes to train frontline troops in basic life support.